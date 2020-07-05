Teresa Giudice Gets Rid of Marital Bed Amid Lavish Home Makeover: See the Before & After Pics!

Related : Joe & Teresa Giudice Officially Split After 20 Years of Marriage

Out with the old, in with the new!

It's safe to say that Teresa Giudice is embarking on a new chapter in her life. Not only has The Real Housewives of New Jersey star split from husband Joe Giudice, but she also sadly lost her father, Giacinto Gorga, earlier this year.

Thus, as interior designer Jimmy DeLaurentis detailed, Teresa needed help bringing in much-needed light into her home. In an exclusive chat with E! News, Jimmy shared the inspiration for Teresa's home makeover, as well as which pieces got the boot.

"She was like my house needs a lot of work, it's dark, it's filled with old Italian stuff, Joe is gone," Jimmy told E! "She was just like, I need to feel lighter in this house. It's a huge house, everything was doom and gloom and dark, and she had memories of a lot of stuff and she just wanted to brighten it up."