Hannah Bronfman's CBD Bath Bomb Will Totally Help You Chill Out

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's safe to say we could all use a little more zen right now. Lucky for us, health and wellness guru Hannah Bronfman is on the case! She just dropped her collab with premium CBD brand Highline Wellness, featuring an all-natural CBD bath bomb to help you achieve peak relaxation.

"I've been working on releasing a CBD bath bomb for almost three years now," Bronfman shares. "It felt right to partner with Highline Wellness, who is at the top of the line for CBD, to bring this to life. Not only is it made with the highest quality CBD, but the natural ingredients like calendula and rose are also great for your skin."

Bronfman aimed to create exactly the kind of bath bomb she'd always wanted, but could never find: something that was all natural, skin supporting and silky smooth, but didn't leave any gunk in the tub after bath time was over. The result is a premium bomb made with 20 active ingredients including geranium to reduces stress, tension and fatigue, anti-inflammatory frankincense, rose powder as a natural exfoliant to improve skin condition, and, of course, CBD, which relieves common skin issues by boosting nutrients. Plus, it also improves sleep and supports a gentle detox, which can be a big part of effective self-care.