Nikki & Brie Bella's Mom Undergoing Brain Surgery for "Paralyzing" Mass

A concerning health update.
Today, Jun. 30, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella took to social media and revealed mom, Kathy Colace was undergoing a major medical procedure. Specifically, per the Bella Twins, the Total Bellas matriarch required brain surgery for a "mass on her brain stem."
Brie explained on Instagram, "Today my mom goes in for brain surgery. They realized she doesn't have Bell's palsy but a mass on her brain stem.....couldn't sleep because I was praying all night. She's a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her. #BellaArmy send Mama Bella all the prayers and love today."
She signed of her post with, "Love you Mom @kathylaurinaitis."
Nikki followed suit with a post of her own, asking for fans to send their mother "so much light and love."
"Our Mama Bella, our Gigi, our Gato is about to head into brain surgery. I ask for so many prayers, so much light and love sent her way," Artem Chigvintsev's fiancée penned. "Sadly they found what you can compare to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralyzing her face."
Thankfully, Nikki said Kathy has "amazing doctors" and believes they'll "do an incredible job" in helping her mother.
"She's loved by so many of us and just pray that her road to recovery is exactly what we are hoping for so we can put two new grand babies in her arms soon," Nikki continued. "Love you SOOO much Mom! You have a big Bella Army out here praying for you!!"
Nikki is currently pregnant with her first child with fiancé Artem. As for Brie, she's expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), with whom she shares daughter Birdie Joe Danielson.
Unsurprisingly, following the updates on social media, many famous faces have sent their love and support to Nikki, Brie and Kathy.
"Sending you strength sending you faith we are here for you and yr [sic] mama," Maria Shriver wrote in the comments of Nikki's post.
In fact, longtime Total Divas co-star Nattie Neidhart shared that Kathy is the "most amazing woman" and will likely "soar through all of this."
WWE superstar Nia Jax wrote something similar, writing on Brie's post, "Love you Kathy!!!!"