This Pic of Kourtney Kardashian Without Eyebrows Will Blow Your Mind

Related : Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Recreate "KUWTK" Scenes

Kourtney Kardashian's latest Instagram story will make you do a double take!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a funny photo on Monday evening that is blowing our minds. The 41-year-old mother of three seemingly used a social media filter that removed her eyebrows, leaving her face unrecognizable to some fans. "Sup," Kourt captioned her altered image.

Despite having no eyebrows, the Poosh founder looks gorgeous and radiant with little to no makeup on.

The pic appears to be from the aftermath of Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday celebrations over the weekend as Kourt is seen wearing a pink hoodie with "HBD Khloe" written on it.