Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood Aren't Alone: Celebrity Look-Alikes You Need to See

Even stars can have celebrity doppelgängers.

Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood proved this to be true after a fan mistook the 44-year-old actress for the 37-year-old singer.

The slip-up took place after a social media user, Noha Hamid, spotted the Legally Blonde star while eating at a barbecue place in Nashville.

"I swear, I see this, like, lady with her husband and kid, and I'm like, 'That looks just like a celebrity,'" Hamid said in a TikTok video. "And I'm trying to think who, and I'm like, 'Oh, Carrie Underwood?'"

Hamid couldn't fully see the celebrity because the A-lister was wearing a "big cowboy hat" and a mask. So, Hamid decided to solve the mystery and approached the celeb.

"I wait until she kind of goes back to her car so I can, like, ask her if it's her—not in front of everyone to blow her cover," Hamid said. "Then she's like, 'Hey! Oh no, I'm not Carrie Underwood. But have a great day.'"