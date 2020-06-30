Patrick Dempsey Brings Back McDreamy's Signature Line to Promote Mask-Wearing

Patrick Dempsey is once again donning a mask, but it's not for the reason Grey's Anatomy fans would hope for.

The McDreamy star posted a selfie of himself wearing a mask, along with the caption: "It's a Beautiful Day to Save Lives.#WearAMask #COVID19 #YourActionsSaveLives."

Of course, fans of the ABC series immediately had a flashback of Dr. Derek Shepherd in his scrubs. But for others who aren't as knowledgable on all things Grey's, all that one needs to know is that "It's a beautiful day to save lives" was one of Dr. Shepherd's iconic quotes.

While Dr. Shepherd previously shared the mantra before going into dramatic surgeries, the actor is now using it to encourage the equally life-saving measure of wearing a mask during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dempsey is joined in his words of encouragement by numerous other celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.