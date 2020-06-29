How Katy Perry "Saved" Her Life After Her 2017 Breakup From Orlando Bloom

The American Idol judge credited her strong faith and gratitude practices as the key factors for getting her out of her "sadness."

"Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I didn't find that, I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped," she shared. "But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, 'I am grateful, I am grateful' even though I am in a s--t mood."

This isn't the first time Katy has opened up about her mental health struggles.

Last month, she took to Twitter to express her feelings with depression. "Sometimes I don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," she wrote.

During the SHEIN Together livestream in May, she admitted, "I cry when just doing simple tasks."