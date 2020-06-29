2020 MTV VMAs to Host In-Person Ceremony in New York City

The show will go on—with limited or no audience.

During a press conference on Monday, June 29, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are officially returning on Sunday, August 30, at the Barclays Center, New York. This marks the first event at the venue since the start at of the COVID-19 crisis.

This year's MTV VMAs will bring together music fans worldwide and pay homage to the "strength, spirit and incredible resilience of NYC and its beloved residents," a press release read.

In regards to following CDC guidelines amid the ongoing global pandemic, the press release read, "the health and safety of artists, fans, industry, staff and partners is of the utmost importance." Further, show producers alongside Barclays Center management have been working closely with local and state officials to implement best practices for everyone involved in the event.