This Summer's Best Beach Cover-Ups

Whether you catch a chill or are looking for some modesty, beach cover-ups are the way to go. They look cuter than tossing a t-shirt and old pair of shorts over your swimsuit, plus they offer some coverage if you want to grab a bite to eat or head back to your car.
So below, the totally Instagrammable beach cover-ups we're eyeing this summer from Nordstrom, Revolve and more.
Crochet Swim Cover-Up Dress
We're obsessed with this über-affordable crochet-knit cover-up with a square neckline and lace-up sides. It's super sexy.
Camila Coelho Offshore Crop and Midi Skirt
We're obsessed with this matching set that comes with a crochet crop top and midi skirt. Check out the cute ties on the skirt.
Eberjey Summer Of Love Sofia Dress
This best-selling long-sleeve dress is super flirty and fun. We love its rose hue and flowy material.
Chio Crochet Maxi Dress
How sexy is this low-back maxi dress? We love its crochet fabric with metallic lace trim.
Tie Dye Cover Up
Tie-dye is this summer's biggest trend, and this cover-up is totally on point. It's super flowy and comfortable with side slits and a strappy back.
Beach Riot Salty Wrap
The tropical palm print on this halter-neck maxi dress emphasizes your pretty, tan shoulders. It's a one-size-fits-all style with a sexy slit and low back.
Charo Ruiz Imagen Dress
If you're looking to splurge, you can't beat this stunning cotton dress with sheer lace panels. It has a criss-cross back and we're loving all the attention to detail.
Vera Striped Crochet Cold Shoulder Dress
How special is the crochet lace trim on this cold shoulder dress available in plus sizes? Its stripes are perfect for summer.
Gdkey Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Cover Up
If you're looking for an affordable option, go for this top-rated Amazon cover-up available in 17 different colors and prints and in both standard and plus sizes. Its tassels are super fun.
O'Neill Saltwater Solids Bell Sleeve V-Neck Crochet Detail Cover Up Dress
We're obsessed with the crochet V-neck of this cover-up dress and its boho bell sleeves. It also comes in two other colors.
Asos Design floral postcard print wrap jersey beach cover up
If you're looking for a bargain, don't pass up this colorful wrap cover up. It has a sexy open V back.
Palm Print Sarong
You can't go wrong with a sarong in a classic palm print. We love the pink and green color combo of this one. You can also style it as a dress and more.
Surf Gypsy Eyelet Tunic Swim Cover-Up
We love the scalloped trim and lilac hue of this comfy cover-up. It has fun tassel ties too.
