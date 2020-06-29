Our Best Kohl's Fourth of July Sale Finds From WeWoreWhat to LC Lauren Conrad

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're looking for a great deal, head over to Kohl's for specials on clothing, swimwear, home items and more in honor of the Fourth of July. Kohl's Charge customers can even enjoy an extra 25% off online using the code SUMMER25 at checkout.
Below, our favorite finds from the sale from some of our most-loved brands like WeWoreWhat, LC Lauren Conrad and more.
WeWoreWhat Danielle Swimsuit in Floral Halogen Blue
We're obsessed with the retro underwire style with a buckle accent of this soft-floral print one-piece. It comes in a variety of other colors and prints too.
LC Lauren Conrad Three Piece Corner Tie Duvet Set
We love the soft stripe print on this duvet cover set as well as its sweet corner ties. The corner tie style also comes in a floral print.
WeWoreWhat Bandeau Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit
One word: cute. We love the tie-front detail on this one-piece plus all of the pretty colorways it comes in.
LC Lauren Conrad Carina Medallion Shower Curtain
How sweet is this medallion print shower curtain in muted colors? We need.
WeWoreWhat Allie Print Bikini Top and Emily High-Waist Bikini Bottoms in Jadeite
If you're looking for support, this gorgeous underwire bikini top is for you. Pair it with high-waisted bottoms or any other style in the WeWoreWhat line.
LC Lauren Conrad Two-Pack Palms Hand Towels
Who says hand towels have to be boring? These have a gorgeous hue and palm leaf design.
WeWoreWhat Brooklyn Halter One-Piece Swimsuit in Halogen Blue
We love the girly bow detail on this plunging one piece. It has an open back and also comes in several other colors and prints.
LC Lauren Conrad Palms Shower Curtain
It doesn't get prettier than this pink and green palm print shower curtain. Plus, you're saving big when you buy it.
Under Armour Charged Aurora Women's Shoes
We love the color direction of these sneakers with a comfy foam footbed.
LC Lauren Conrad Three-Piece Tassel Duvet Cover Set
If you're into tassels, don't pass up this duvet cover set in muted hues. It comes with a duvet cover and shams.
LC Lauren Conrad Faded Paisley Shower Curtain
Add a touch of boho paisley to your bathroom with this faded shower curtain.
Under Armour Three-Pack Pure Stretch Thong
Wear these moisture-wicking thongs under your yoga pants. Their hem-free construction helps prevent unsightly panty lines and they have a anti-odor technology that's perfect for working out.
Nike Keyhole Back One-Piece Swimsuit
Don't pass up this one-piece for swimming laps or other active endeavors. It's still cute with an open back but keeps everything comfortably in place for getting your workout in.
LC Lauren Conrad Two-Pack Floral Hand Towels
These subtle-floral print hand towels will add a touch of class to your powder room.
