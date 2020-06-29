Kaitlynn Carter Gets Real About Her Very Public Breakup From Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter is keeping it real.
The 31-year-old star got refreshingly honest about her past relationships, including her whirlwind romance with Miley Cyrus. During a podcast interview on Nick Viall's The Viall Files, Kaitlynn opened up about her and Miley's very public breakup in September 2019.
If anything, The Hills: New Beginnings star explained that experience made her want to keep her personal life more private.
"What I've really realized is now with dating, I'm super private about it. Since last fall, once that whole situation [with Miley] came to a wrap, I was like, 'That's the last time I'm doing a public thing.'"
Kaitlynn said she and the "Mother's Daughter" songstress tried to keep their romance out of the spotlight as much as possible.
"We actually did work pretty hard to keep it as private as we could, but it is what it is. It's so hard to go through a breakup in the public eye, too... It's so rough. But there's also a lot to be gained and learned from that," the reality TV personality expressed.
With her new romance, she's doing just that. Kaitlynn confirmed to Nick that she's with someone, but plans to keep details to herself.
"With the person that I've been seeing recently, I'm trying to take it really slow and make sure that everything is in place," she shared. "We're not boyfriend/girlfriend."
When asked by the former Bachelor if she feels "pressured to justify" the gender of who she's dating, Kaitlynn put it simply. "I don't put that pressure on myself. Whoever I want to date, is who I want to date," the MTV star explained. "Honestly, it's been interesting to find who I am attracted to."
She added, "I do feel there's this attitude when someone dates a woman one time that maybe it was just an experiment. People will put that on you... I find that pretty frustrating. I don't think the labels are what matters."
The 31-year-old star said it would be "fun to explore" that side of herself more. "A relationship with a women is so different than a relationship with a man. It's a very different dynamic," Kaitlynn shared.
Adding, "But, at the same time, whoever I meet is whoever I meet."
Right now, the reality TV personality is focused on her own endeavors and passions, which includes her podcast The Bright Side.
"[My friend] said, 'You've always been attached to someone else and you're known for your relationships. You're known for dating, and you have so much more to you that no one really knows about... it's important that you stand on your own two feet.' She was absolutely right," Kaitlynn expressed.
Soon enough, fans of The Hills: New Beginnings star will get to see her living her best life on the upcoming second season of the MTV show. Until then, she's keeping private moments to herself.
Listen to her full interview with Nick here.