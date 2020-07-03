Racial JusticeFeel GoodGhislaine MaxwellWhere are they now?

The Baby-Sitters Club Cast: Then & Now

Find out what Rachel Leigh Cook, Larisa Oleynik, Schuyler Fisk and the rest of the stars of the 1995 movie are up to now
Hey na-na-na-hey!

The Baby-Sitters Club is officially open for business once again, but this time, they are using social media instead of a dial-up phone to take baby-sitting requests. 

Ann M. Martin's iconic characters are being introduced to a whole new generation with Netflix's series based on the best-selling book series, which debuts Friday, July 3. Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Dawn and Stacey are all present and accounted for, ready to baby-sit the kids of Stoneybrook while learning classic coming-of-age lessons with a Gen Z twist.

But the debut of a new Club had us thinking about the 1995 movie, which is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary in August. The Baby-Sitters Club served as the film debut for many of its stars, including Rachel Leigh Cook, Schuyler Fisk and Bre Blair, while a few child stars, Larisa Oleynik and Austen O'Brien, took on roles from the beloved novels.  

While it only made $10 million at the box office, the film has endured as a cult classic for many of the Scholastic series' fans and some of its stars have remained proud member of the Club decades later.

Check out what the stars of The Baby-Sitters Club movie are up to now—and who ended up becoming Zac Efron's acting coach...

Sam Emerson/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock, Mark Davis for Getty Images
Schuyler Fisk (Kristy Thomas)

After making her film debut as bossy BSC president Kristy, Fisk, the daughter of Sissy Spacek, went on to star in Snow Day and Orange County before going on to graduate from the University of Virginia in 2006. She's since made appearances on Fear the Walking Dead and Castle Rock.

Fisk is also a singer-songwriter, releasing two folk albums and is a member of the band Me and My Brother.

In 2012, Fisk, 37, married Chapman Bullock.

Sam Emerson/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock, FilmMagic for HBO/Getty Images
Rachel Leigh Cook (Mary Anne Spier)

Cook made her acting debut as secretary Mary Anne, rocking a chic bob. She went on to become a breakout star thanks to her turn as Laney Boggs (not "a f--king bet!") in 1999's She's All That and as Josie in Josie and the Pussycats in 2001.

Cook, 40, owns her own production company, Ben's Sister Productions, and executive produces and stars in popular movies for Hallmark Channel.

In 2004, Cook married The Vampire Diaries and The Originals star Daniel Gillies after three years of dating, and the couple went onto have two kids together, Charlotte and Theodore.

The couple announced their separation in June 2019, issuing a joint statement: "With deep gratitude for every year we have spent together and the thousands of beautiful memories shared, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple."

Columbia Pictures
Tricia Joe (Claudia Kishi)

After playing BSC's artsy and cool Claudia and learning "the brain, the brain, the center of the chain!" rap, Joe retired from acting and retreated from the spotlight.

Now 41, Joe reportedly got a B.S. in criminal justice.

Sam Emerson/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock, Tibrina Hobson for Getty Images
Larisa Oleynik (Dawn Schafer)

Oleynik was the film's biggest star at the time, thanks to her Nickelodeon series The Secret World of Alex Mack. She would go on to star in one of the ‘90s biggest teen hits, 10 Things I Hate About You, and joined the cast of 3rd Rock From the Sun in a recurring role.

After taking a five-year break, Oleynik returned to acting with guest appearances on Malcolm in the Middle, Aliens in America and Psych among others, later going on to land recurring roles on Mad Men and Pretty Little Liars. Most recently, she starred in Netflix's family sitcom The Healing Powers of Dude.

The 39-year-old is married to Olli Haaskivi.

Columbia Pictures, Gary Gershoff for Getty Images
Bre Blair (Stacey McGill)

Blair made her big screen debut as NYC transplant and diabetic Stacey, the club's treasurer, later going on to make guest appearances on a slew of TV shows, including Charmed, CSI, Psych, The O.C., Grey's Anatomy, 90210 and more.

Since 2017, Blair, 40, has had a recurring role on S.W.A.T. and appeared on Station 19. She's still close friends with some of her BSC co-stars, including Fisk, Olyenik and Cook.

Sam Emerson/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock, Zelda Harris/Instagram
Zelda Harris (Jessi Ramsey)

Harris was just 10 years old when she played Jessi, the dancer of the club, going on to star in Spike Lee's He Got Game in 1998.

After taking a break from acting to attend Princeton University, graduating in 2007, Harris, 35, has made appeared on Warzone, Comedy Corner and All About Family. She's also the lead singer of Zelda & the Lo Los.

Columbia Pictures, Stacey Ramsower/Instagram
Stacey Linn Ramsower (Mallory Pike)

Shortly after starring as the responsible aspiring novelist Mallory, Ramsower retired from the acting world.

She's now a yoga instructor, somatic Sex Educator, bodyworker and Ayurvedic Lifestyle coach through her company, Sacred Body. Ramsower is also a certified doula and is working to become a social worker.

Columbia Pictures, Alberto E. Rodriguez for Getty Images
Marla Sokoloff (Cokie Mason)

Sokoloff played Stoneybrook's resident mean girl and the Club's rival in the BSC flick and also played Stephanie Tanner's BFF Gia on the hit series Full House.

Sokoloff went on to star in a string of cult favorite movies, including Whatever It Takes, Dude, Where's My Car? and Sugar and Spice, as well as starring on The Practice and playing Joe's pregnant sister on Friends.

After a recurring role on The Fosters, Sokoloff reprised her role of Gia when the sequel series Fuller House came to Netflix. She's also become a producer and director, directing the 2019 Lifetime Christmas movie Christmas Hotel.

After dating James Franco for five years after meeting on the set of Whatever It Takes, Sokoloff, 39, went on to marry Alec Puro in 2009 and the couple have two daughters, Elliotte, 8, and Olive, 5.

Columbia Pictures, A. O'Brien Photography/Instagram
Austin O'Brien (Logan Bruno)

O'Brien had quite the run in the mid-90's, playing Mary Anne's sweet boyfriend Logan a, starring in Last Action Hero with Arnold Schwarzenegger and playing the love interest in My Girl 2.

After going on to star on Promised Land for three seasons, O'Brien, 39, now works behind-the-scenes as an event photographer based in Chicago and L.A. He is married with two children.

Kobal/Shutterstock, Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock
Christian Oliver (Luca)

The German actor played Stacey's sophisticated 17-year-old love interest ("13?! You're 13?!") shortly after starring on Saved By the Bell: The New Class.

Since then, the 45-year-old has continued acting, appearing in Speed Racer, Valkyrie and The Good German, while also starring in German productions, including the action drama Alarm für Cobra 11.

He's also appeared on Hunters, Sense8 and Timeless.

Columbia Pictures, Michael Tullberg for Getty Images
Aaron Michael Metchik (Alan Gray)

After playing awkward Dawn's suitor, Metchick went on to make appearances on Boy Meets World and Party of Five, and voiced the character Jack Pumpkinhead Jr. in The Oz Kids animated film franchise and Ithicles in Disney's Hercules.

In 1999, Metchik, won an award for directing the short film Jenny, and continued to work as a director, actor and writer. 

The founder of Actor's Edge, Metchik, 40, was Zac Efron's private acting coach for years, according to his website. 

The Baby-Sitters Club is now available to stream on Netflix. 

