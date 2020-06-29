PrideRacial JusticeFeel GoodE! Turns 30BET Awards

Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling Confirms She's Dating Emily Ritz

Taylor Schilling has publicly confirmed her relationship with artist and musician Emily Ritz.
By Samantha Schnurr Jun 29, 2020 5:52 PMTags
LGBTQCouplesCelebritiesTaylor SchillingPride
Taylor SchillingRaymond Hall/GC Images

Taylor Schilling has a special person in her life. 

Amid Pride Month, the actress of Orange Is the New Black fame confirmed to fans that she's in a relationship with musician and visual artist Emily Ritz

On Sunday, the actress re-shared a photo to her Instagram Story that Ritz posted of them together. "I couldn't be more proud to be by your side," Ritz wrote to Schilling on the photo. "Happy Pride!" 

While the actress did not share any further comment on their romance, she did add a series of heart emojis on top of the photo. The star also has not publicly labeled her sexuality. 

"I've had very serious relationships with lots of people, and I'm a very expansive human," she told Evening Standard Magazine in 2017. "There's no part of me that can be put under a label. I really don't fit into a box—that's too reductive."

photos
Orange Is the New Black Cast In and Out of Costume

"But I've had wonderful relationships. I've had a lot of love, and I don't have any qualms about where it comes from," she further told the magazine at the time. 

Related: Exclusive: "Council of Dads" Star Blue Chapman's Pride Parade

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Secrets, Age Gaps & More Drama in Marrying Millions Season 2

2

OITNB's Taylor Schilling Confirms She's Dating Emily Ritz

3

Kim Kardashian’s Beauty Company Is Now Worth $1 Billion

Also on Sunday, Schilling paid tribute to Marsha P. Johnson, a significant figure in the Stonewall uprising, on her Instagram account.

As the star wrote, "Here because of women like you. Happy Pride my friends #happypride #marshapjohnson #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #loveislove."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Secrets, Age Gaps & More Drama in Marrying Millions Season 2

2

OITNB's Taylor Schilling Confirms She's Dating Emily Ritz

3

Kim Kardashian’s Beauty Company Is Now Worth $1 Billion

4

A New Petition Calls on Survivor to Add More Diversity

5

Today's Best Sales: Madewell, Nordstrom, Revolve & More