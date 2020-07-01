Summer House's Paige DeSorbo: Inside My Self-Care Routine

Breaking headline on the Front Paige: We're obsessed with Paige DeSorbo.
Since she joined Summer House last year, Paige has become one of our favorite follows on social media, along with her co-star Hannah Berner, with the BFFs hosting Giggly Squad, their nightly Instagram Live show, together since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
So we were very excited to have the Bravo reality star and fashion influencer, who posts her "looks for less" recreations of celeb looks on Instagram, open up to E! about her daily self-care routine, from her go-to healthy snack and indulgence, favorite way to break a sweat and her easy beauty routine.
Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:
I don't have a specific mantra I tell myself everyday but I do try and meditate each day. If I had to answer I would say "everything happens for a reason."
The First Thing You Do in the Morning:
The first thing I do when I wake up is check my phone to see how much longer I can sleep! Then I drink a hot water with lemon because I heard it helps start the day off right!
Three Things You Try to Do Each Day:
Three things I absolutely try and do each day is meditate, check in on a friend to see how they are doing and call my mom before she calls me!
Social Media Accounts You Follow for Positivity:
I follow an Instagram account called @Third_eye_thirst and its positive uplifting messages I like to read while scrolling through the day.
Your Favorite Way to Break a Sweat Right Now:
My go-to work out is P.Volve, I've gone to their classes for years and now I stream them at home. I try and workout at least 3 to 4 times a week even if its for only 30 minutes. Its all about strengthening and elongating your muscles. It's my favorite!
Your Go-To Snack:
Prosciutto and mozzarella cheese is my favorite snack, I have it almost everyday.
Your Go-To Healthy Recipe:
I am the worst at healthy snacks but I try and eat a banana everyday.
Your Go-To Indulgence:
Peanut butter is my weakness so peanut butter ice cream is my favorite indulgence.
Your Go-To Easy Beauty Routine:
I'm loving the no makeup make up look so a little mascara, blush, and lip gloss with lots and lots of moisturizer has been my summer look.
Your Current Feel-Good Song:
Absolutely LOVING Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" right now. I think it is such a catchy fun song for the summer.
The Apps or Podcasts You've Been Turning To:
My favorite podcasts are Joe Rogan and Hannah Berner's Berning in Hell. They both have on such interesting guests and I love both of their humor.
No. 1 Self-Care Tip:
Taking a bath at least once a week has helped me take time to relax and of course face masks almost everyday.
You Can't Go to Bed Without Doing This:
I can not go to sleep without doing my full skin care routine, it makes me feel like I'm doing something good for my skin each day.
What Is Making You the Happiest Right Now:
Knowing my family is safe and healthy right now is the biggest relief and makes me the happiest always.
Reading Recommendation:
I just ordered Untamed by Glennon Doyle about women empowerment and I'm very excited to read it, the reviews look amazing!
