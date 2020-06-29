Sweeten Your Summer With Health-Ade's New Booch Pop—and New Booch Flavors

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Has regular booch gotten boring? If so, Health-Ade is here to change the game with new flavors... and a whole new formulation!

First up, they've enhanced their tasty line of bubbly probiotic tea with two new flavors for summer: Watermelon and Mint Limeade, both of which are as refreshing and delicious as you'd expect. And as of today, they've expanded their product line to include Health-Ade Booch Pop! They say it's "soda redefined," made with the brand's signature kombucha and blends of prebiotics and minerals. It's shelf-stable, so you can take it anywhere. And like their regular line of kombucha, it's low in sugar, certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and kosher, and made with real ingredients.

Ready to give 'em a try? Shop Health-Ade's Booch Pop and new kombucha flavors below!