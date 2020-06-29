Disney Channel Crossover Alert: Raven's Home and BUNK'D Collide for New Special

The Disney Channel crossover tradition continues this summer. On Friday, Jul 24, Raven's Home and BUNK'D are coming together for Raven About BUNK'D. To really make the crossover special, the network's newest anthem, "We Own the Summer" by Milo Manheim will be featured in the episode.
"We've had great success with crossovers through the years, going all the way back to our very first one, That's So Suite Life of Hannah Montana. We‘re excited to bring this latest special to our fans and we can't wait for them to see these two amazingly talented and diverse casts come together for an hour of summer Camp Kikiwaka fun," Kory Lunsford, vice president of current series at Disney Channels, said in a statement.
The crossover begins with Raven (Raven-Symoné), Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol), Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), Nia (Navia Robinson), Levi (Jason Maybaum) and Tess (Sky Katz) embarking on a road trip to Maine's Camp Champion, but a GPS glitch sends them off course to Camp Kikiwaka, "a place with an uncertain future even for those who can catch a glimpse of the future," Disney said in a release. Look for Raven and Chelsea hunt for Maine lobster and the kids tackle arts and crafts and develop feats of engineering, then setting out to find the camp's infamous "Snipe" in Moose Rump's Forbidden Forest. Expect some celerity piglets, hidden tunnels, a musical performance and more as the two shows collide.
Miranda May, Mallory James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie Jr., Shelby Simmons, Scarlett Estevez and Israel Johnson also star.
The crossover was filmed on the sets for Raven's Home and BUNK'D, with Raven's Home executive producer Warren Hutcherson and BUNK'd writer Jason Dorris writing. Trevor Kirschner directed the special. Hutcherson, Alison Taylor, Raven-Symoné, Phil Baker and Erin Dunlap served as executive producers.
Disney Channel's prior crossover specials include That's So Suite Life of Hannah Montana, Good Luck Jessie, Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana and Austin & Jessie & Ally All-Star New Year.
Raven About BUNK'D premieres Friday, July 24 at 8p.m. on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.