Andy Cohen Officiates Wedding With a Little Help From Patti LaBelle and Real Housewives Stars

Justin and Robert had been planning on saying "I do" during a destination wedding. But when the global coronavirus pandemic hit, Andy Cohen decided to help them out and officiate an online wedding.
Andy Cohen can now add wedding officiant to his résumé.

The 52-year-old star helped two Bravo fans tie the knot on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen

As E! News previously reported, Justin and Robert had been planning on saying "I do" during a destination wedding. But when the global coronavirus pandemic hit, they had to change their plans.

Luckily, Cohen had a few famous friends help conduct the ceremony online. Patti LaBelle attended the virtual celebration and performed her hit "Love, Need and Want You." She also shared a few words of wisdom for the couple. 

"I would say stay together as long as you can—and that should be for life," the Grammy winner said. "But every now and then, have a two-week vacation from each other and that will make you love even harder together when you get back."

Real Housewives stars Erika Girardi (a.k.a Erika Jayne) and Kandi Buruss joined via video chat, as well and served as "Housewives of Honor." In addition, Top Chef  alumna Stephanie Cmar baked cupcakes for the big day.

2020 Celebrity Weddings

Cohen also invited a few of Robert and Justin's friends and family members to join the ceremony. He then kicked off the celebration with a few words.

"Dearly beloved Watch What Happens Live fans, and people at home who haven't worn pants in three months, we are gathered here tonight in front of Patti LaBelle, a gay shark, the woman who wrote 'Bug a Boo' and another who 'pats the puss' to join this man Justin and this man Robert in virtual internet matrimony unless their Wi-Fi craps out first," Cohen began.

After watching the couple read their vows and exchange rings, Cohen pronounced them husbands. The newlyweds then kissed and celebrated with a toast.

Justin and Robert also received a few wedding gifts, including a pair of Cartier watches from The Real Real (TRR). In addition, Cohen announced TRR will be donating portion of proceeds from purchases made between June 28 and June 30 to the National Black Justice Coalition.

