Colin Kaepernick Teams With Ava DuVernay for Netflix Series About His High School Years

Colin Kaepernick's life is becoming a limited series for Netflix. Kaepernick is teaming with Ava DuVernay for Colin in Black & White, a limited series that will focus on the footballer's formative high school years, "lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today," Netflix said in a release.

"With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally," DuVernay said in a statement. "Colin's story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn't be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix."