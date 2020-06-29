Will Karine and Paul Live the American Dream on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Elizabeth and Andrei

The haphazard wedding planning continued with fights over who Elizabeth and Andrei would be staying with while in Moldova. She wants to stay with her family, he wants to stay with his since his mother has never met the granddaughter yet.

With just weeks to go before their trip, Elizabeth went wedding dress shopping where Elizabeth's sister Becky revealed she though Andrei schemed to have this last-minute wedding so certain members of the family couldn't go. Elizabeth needed to find her modest wedding dress and have it fit off the rack to stick to their time table—and she did. And then Becky started crying because she won't be in Moldova. "You've always talked about your long-sleeve dress in the winter," Becky cried.

Tania and Syngin

Much of their time in this episode focused on bartending. Syngin needed to get a job—and didn't—but he still had some drinks at the Irish pub. Meanwhile, she learned not so great news from her doctor about her leg since the accident.