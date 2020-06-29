Will Karine and Paul Live the American Dream on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

On their way to the hotel home, Karine removed their young son from the car seat because he was fussing. This set off Paul, and despite Karine putting him back, he decided to get out of the car and storm off.
Will Karine see the America she's seen in movies? She's already doubting how long she'll be there.
Colt
After a tense night with Jess, Colt talked things out with his new girlfriend. They danced around outside on the streets of Chicago before he departed to reunite with mom Debbie in Las Vegas. In Chicago, Jess met with her friends (with cameras present) and talked at length about Colt. Her friends aren't fans.
Larissa
Meanwhile, Larissa had a blind date because she doesn't like hiking. This guy declared himself "I'm half white and half sexy." He even brought her a greeting card. And then things took a turn when Larissa talked about her green card and revealed her arrest record. Now, with information on Colt's girlfriend, Larissa is determined to tell Jess all about her new beau.
Elizabeth and Andrei
The haphazard wedding planning continued with fights over who Elizabeth and Andrei would be staying with while in Moldova. She wants to stay with her family, he wants to stay with his since his mother has never met the granddaughter yet.
With just weeks to go before their trip, Elizabeth went wedding dress shopping where Elizabeth's sister Becky revealed she though Andrei schemed to have this last-minute wedding so certain members of the family couldn't go. Elizabeth needed to find her modest wedding dress and have it fit off the rack to stick to their time table—and she did. And then Becky started crying because she won't be in Moldova. "You've always talked about your long-sleeve dress in the winter," Becky cried.
Tania and Syngin
Much of their time in this episode focused on bartending. Syngin needed to get a job—and didn't—but he still had some drinks at the Irish pub. Meanwhile, she learned not so great news from her doctor about her leg since the accident.
Angela and Michael
At the behest of her daughter, Angela met with her lawyer about her will and Michael. She wanted her assets split between her grandkids and Michael. Despite the stall in the K-1, she said she was hopeful because with the 90 days she'd see how Michael adjusted to life in America with her grandkids. But if they can't get the K-1, she was committed to going to Nigeria and marrying him there…if her daughter comes as her witness. However, Skyla doesn't want to go, to take off work to travel there, to leave the kids and her ailing grandma.
Kalani and Asuelu
The planned trip to Samoa seems to be derailed thanks to a measles outbreak.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.