Beyoncé Accepts the 2020 BET Awards' Humanitarian Award From None Other Than Michelle Obama

Who runs the world? Girls. And, who helps the world? Beyoncé!
Tonight, at the 2020 BET Awards, the Grammy-award winning artist was recognized with the show's Humanitarian Award, honoring the star for her many initiatives that help those in need.
The well-deserved award was also perfectly presented by former First Lady Michelle Obama, who herself has built a legacy with her charity work both when she was in the White House and as a co-founder of the Obama Foundation alongside her husband Barack Obama.
Addressing the audience via video, Michelle started off with, "I am here today to talk about the queen. You know the one!"
She continued that, "Ever since she was a little girl in Houston, Beyonce Knowles Carter has been lighting up the stages and gracing the world with her talent with her generosity of spirit, and with her love for her community. You can see it in everything she does, from her music that give voice to black joy and black pain, to her activism that demands justice for black lives."
Michelle even adorably recalled how Beyoncé had re-written her number "Get Me Bodied" for the White House's "Let's Move" campaign that the former First Lady was at the forefront of.
Michelle recalled that the song, "Got a whole lot of kids shakin' it on the dance floor. [Beyoncé's] always turning up, looking out, and making us all a little bigger, better, a little more fierce."
The Becoming author signed off her speech emotionally, saying, "So to my girl, I just want to say, you inspire me. You inspire all of us, which is why I am so proud to name Beyonce the 2020 BET Awards' Humanitarian of the Year honoree. Congratulations, girl. Love you so much."
The award show then showed videos of Beyoncé's activism over the years, including testaments from those who have been touched by her acts of charity, such as when she helped out the city of Houston after Hurricane Harvey and as she has continued to touch lives with her BeyGood non-profit.
The queen herself then appeared on video to accept her award and share just how much it meant to her to receive the honor.
"Thank you so much for this beautiful honor," Beyoncé stared. "I want to dedicate this award to all of my brothers out there, all of my sisters out there inspiring me, marching, and fighting for change. Your voices are being heard, and you are proving to our ancestors at their struggles were not in vain."
She continued her speech with a call to action, saying, "Now, we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power and that is to vote. I'm encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system...We have to vote like our life depends on it because it does. So please continue to be the change you want to see."
Beyoncé then thanked, "BET for this honor. It means so me, especially coming from y'all. I love you. God Bless you and goodnight."
This wasn't the only time that the Carter family won tonight, either!
Earlier in the night, Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy (along with WizKid and SAINt JHN) took home the BET Her Award for their work on "Brown Skin Girl."
So, congrats again, Queen B!