Rob Kardashian is ''Back Baby'': See How He Celebrated Khloe Kardashian's Birthday

Rob Kardashian is back and better than ever.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday, June 27, to wish his big sister Khloe Kardashian a happy birthday. Sharing a childhood photo of the two, Rob wrote, "Happy Birthday Khlo-moneyyyy!! Woohoo ! I LOVE YOU best friend [blue hearts] TONIGHT WE DRINK AS KINGS‼️ (inside joke)."

But the photos he shared on Instagram on Sunday, June 28, are what had fans' jaws on the floor.

The notoriously private star shared rare candid photos of himself with sisters Khloe, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. He also shared a photo of himself with Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson and Tristan's friend Savas Oguz.

In the picture of Rob with the birthday girl and sisters Kylie and Kendall, the father of one was all smiles and looked happier than ever. He captioned the photo, "Baby welcome to the party."