Alicia Keys Honors The Black Lives Matter Movement With Poignant 2020 BET Awards Performance

Alicia Keys used her 2020 BET Awards performance to deliver a poignant message.
On Sunday, the Grammy winner performed a moving rendition of her new single "Perfect Way To Die," which was written in response to the recent Black Lives Matter protests.
Taking place in the middle of an empty city street, Keys sat behind her piano as she played the powerful song. During the middle of the performance, a portrait of Sandra Bland, a 28-year-old woman who was found dead days after being arrested, was broadcasted on a billboard behind her. To conclude her performance, Keys stood up from her piano and kneeled in the middle of the street, showing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and Colin Kaepernick, who famously kneeled during the National Anthem at several NFL games to bring awareness to police brutality.
Taking to social media after the performance, the "Girl On Fire" singer reflected on the deeper meaning of the song and how it has affected her.
"There's so much on our minds and in our hearts!" she tweeted. "My favorite thing about music is how it reminds us that we're not alone. This performance for the #BETAwards touched me deeply. What did u feel?"
Keys was just one of the many artists that brought down the house with their 2020 BET Awards performance. She was joined by fellow performers John Legend, Chloe x Halle, Roddy Ricch, Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Kane Brown, who each treated fans to memorable moments that uplifted spirits and shed light on recent events.
In addition to celebrating the artists that have been nominated, the night also featured several tributes to the fallen stars that have significantly impacted the entertainment world.
To pay tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson's performance was a celebration of the "Respect" singer's iconic discography. Kobe Bryant was also honored with a special performance by Lil Wayne and Wayne Brady channeled Little Richard to deliver an electric medley of the late icon's greatest hits.
