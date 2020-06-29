Chloe x Halle Leave Us Wanting More After Impressive 2020 BET Awards Performance

What time is it, you ask? It's the Ungodly Hour.

It's no surprise that Chloe x Halle made jaws drop with their incredible performance for the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday night. Making their duet even more unforgettable? The dynamic duo performed two songs off their new album, Ungodly Hour.

First, the songstresses belted out the lyrics to their leading track, "Forgive Me." The vocal group was perfectly coordinated in matching, but not identical, black latex ensembles—which worked perfectly with the rightfully confident song.

The powerful performance of the breakup track featured the duo's pitch perfect harmonies, as well as, their subtly sensual moves.

Soon after, they played "Do It," which has arguably been one of the biggest hits off their latest album. For the special occasion, the sister duo dressed up in ultra-fashionable ensembles that deserve awards all on their own. Halle Bailey slipped into an all-white outfit, including parachute cargo pants, a bralette and a cropped jacket.

Chloe Bailey donned something uniquely different but still kept the same vibe as her younger sister's look. The 21-year-old singer also rocked an all-white look, but hers featured a crop top with fringe and parachute cargo pants.