Carrie Underwood Has the Best Response After Reese Witherspoon is Mistaken for Her

Everyone's got a doppelgänger.

On Sunday, June 28, Reese Witherspoon shared on Twitter that a fan came up to her and confused her for country singer Carrie Underwood.

"To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood," the Little Fires Everywhere actress wrote on the social media platform. "You officially made my day!"

The "Two Black Cadillacs" singer caught a wind of Witherspoon's tweet and replied to her fellow doppelgänger, writing, "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!"

On top of that, the woman who allegedly mistook Witherspoon for Underwood took to Twitter to share her run-in with the Legally Blonde actress on TikTok.

"Okay, so craziest things just happened. I'm with my husband eating at a BBQ place and I swear I see a lady with her husband and kid," TikTok user Noha Hamid said in the video. "I'm like, that looks just like a celebrity and I'm trying to think who... and I'm like, 'Who? Carrie Underwood?'"