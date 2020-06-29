WELCOME!

Watch Every Performance From the 2020 BET Awards

Roddy Ricch, John Legend and more take the stage at the 2020 BET Awards!
A night to remember.

Tonight, Jun. 28, marks the 2020 BET Awards and, while the awards show is virtual this year, the line-up is as impressive as ever. Hosted by comedian and actress Amanda Seales, the awards show has teased quite the star-studded event thanks to A-list performers and guests.

In fact, prior to tonight's show, it was confirmed that this year's BET Awards will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, SiR, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch and more.

So, we'd hate for you to miss a single performance from the big night.

Thus, E! has rounded up all of the performances from the evening—and we'll be adding more all night long—so make sure to check out the videos below!

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the performances from the 2020 BET Awards:

What was your favorite performance? Be sure to let us know!

Check out the full winners' list here.

