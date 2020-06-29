Blue Ivy Carter Wins Her First BET Award For Song With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter's winning streak continues.
On Sunday, Jun. 28, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest child won her first BET award at the 2020 BET Awards for her work on "Brown Skin Girl." The 8-year-old appeared on this song, which is featured on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album, alongside her famous mom, SAINt JHN and Wizkid.
Earlier this month, the youngster and her fellow "Brown Skin Girl" artists learned they had been nominated for the BET Her Award. Other nominees included Alicia Keys for "Underdog;" Ciara, Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa for "Melanin;" Layton Greene for "I Choose;" Lizzo and Missy Elliot for "Tempo;" and Rapsody and PJ Morton for "Afeni."
This isn't the first accolade the youngster has won for "Brown Skin Girl" as The Lion King remake's anthem also nabbed the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.
Also, in 2019, the song debuted at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The up-and-comer also co-starred alongside Beyoncé in the "Spirit" music video.
Of course, "Brown Skin Girl" isn't Blue Ivy's first foray into the music industry.
Back in April 2019, the "cultural icon" was featured in her mother's Homecoming special for Netflix. The documentary, which captured the behind-the-scenes process of Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella performance, featured Blue Ivy's budding talent as she sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during rehearsals.
The song went on to be included on Beyoncé's surprise Homecoming album.
The oldest Carter child also freestyled on a bonus track for the physical edition of dad Jay-Z's 4:44 album.
Blue rapped on the song, titled "Blue's Freestyle/We Family," for 45 seconds, saying, "Everything, everything is my only single thing / Everything I hear is my answer...I never hear that / I be in the posse / Never seen a ceiling in my whole life."
Check out the full winners' list here.