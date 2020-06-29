'90s Divas Rewind: Watch Throwback E! Interviews With Aaliyah, Mariah Carey, Céline Dion & More

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

Looking back, it's relatively easy to recognize what sort of sounds, musical styles and genres defined each decade. Even throughout the broad-stroked 1990s—an era in which hip-hop thrived, grunge went mainstream and country artists such as Garth Brooks saw success—there's no ignoring the rise of iconic divas like Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston.

In honor of E!'s 30th anniversary, we're looking back at some of the iconic divas' earliest E! News interviews, where along with Mariah and Whitney, Gloria Estefan, TLC's Tionne Watkins, Lisa Lopes and Rozonda Thomas, Céline Dion and Aaliyah, talked about making their first albums, their dreams for the future and much more.

First, we're introduced to Whitney as she discusses her experience starring in the 1992 film The Bodyguard.

"I think it was intense—never quite overwhelmed me, you know?" the "I Will Always Love You" songstress explained. "I just felt like, I'm gonna do this job. I'm gonna give it the best thing I got; I'm gonna give it all I got. And let's see what happens."

The Kevin Costner-led movie marked Whitney's film debut.

"I tried not to be overwhelmed because then it becomes hard to do what you have to do, and to do a really good job at it," she added. "If I ever tripped on, 'God, I'm doing a movie with Kevin Costner...' I didn't want to get into that. I just wanted to do the best that I could and be as comfortable as possible. And Kev was good about it, and Mick Jackson, the director, was great about it. So everybody was kind of like, had a nice, down home feeling about them."