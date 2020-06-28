Anthony Mackie Calls Out Marvel's Diversity Issue—Including Black Panther

Anthony Mackie wants to see more diversity in Disney's Marvel movies.

The 41-year-old star is known for kicking ass as Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's played the superhero seven times throughout the Disney movies, and made his on-screen appearance as the beloved character in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

For Variety's Actors on Actors issue, Anthony opened up to Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs about the lack of diversity and representation in Marvel's films.

When Daveed asked how he's "interacting with the moment," the 41-year-old star didn't hold back.

"When The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes out, I'm the lead," Anthony said, referencing his upcoming TV series with Sebastian Stan. "When Snowpiercer came out, you're the lead. We have the power and the ability to ask those questions."

He added, "It really bothered me that I've done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white."