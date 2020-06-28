Allison Holker Praises Teenage Daughter for "Standing Up for Herself" Against Trolls

Allison Holker is one proud momma!

The Dancing With the Stars alum took to Instagram on Saturday night to praise her teenage daughter, Weslie Fowler. The 12-year-old star recently shared a TikTok video, in which she responded to a commenter who asked why she likes to "dress" like "a boy."

"Patriarchy is dead. Just because I don't wear dresses and bright pink doesn't mean I'm dressing like a boy," Weslie said in her video clip. "This is my style... I wear comfy clothes and darker colors, and just because I dress like that, doesn't mean I'm dressing like a boy."

She added, "And it doesn't mean that boys or girls are defined to wear certain things because of their gender. It doesn't mean anything. Just because you can't open your eyes, doesn't mean I'm about to change."

After seeing Weslie's response, Allison couldn't help but applaud and celebrate her first-born. She also shared her teenage daughter's video with her 1.9 million followers.