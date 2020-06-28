Adele's New Album Won't Be Released Anytime Soon Because ''Corona Ain't Over''

Related : Adele's First E! Interview: E! News Rewind

It seems like a million years ago that Adele blessed us with new music.

And now, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 32-year-old has made it clear that she won't be releasing a new album anytime soon. On Saturday, June 27, the "Hello" singer set the record straight after a fan asked about when we could expect new music. "Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!"

In true Adele fashion, she replied, "Of course it's not. Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient."

As fans may recall, the singer teased upcoming new music back in 2019 when she took to Instagram to celebrate her 31st birthday and shrtly after her split from husband Simon Konecki.

"This is 31...thank fucking god," her Instagram caption read. "30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay. 31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we're only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I've only just realized that that is more than enough. I'll learn to love you lot eventually."