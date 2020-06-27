Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Support Campaign to Boycott Facebook Advertising

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to lead by example.
According to Harper's Bazaar, the couple is supporting the Stop Hate For Profit campaign. The organization is calling on all "businesses to stand in solidarity with our most deeply held American values of freedom, equality and justice and not advertise on Facebook's services in July."
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed the news to the publication. Additionally, a source close to the pair told the magazine, "As we've been developing Archewell, one of the areas The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keen to address is online hate speech, and we've been working with civil rights and racial justice groups on it."
Archwell is a non-profit organization the couple recently created. In April, they told The Telegraph they intend to "do something of meaning, to do something that matters" with their new venture.
"Over the past few weeks, in particular, this issue has become even more vital and they have been working to encourage global CEOs to stand in solidarity with a coalition of civil and racial justice groups like the NAACP, Color of Change, and the Anti-Defamation League, which are calling for structural changes to our online world," the source told Harper's Bazaar.
The insider explained that both Harry and Meghan have been "working on how to move the tech industry in a more humane direction."
"A common thread in these conversations was about how online platforms have created the conditions for hatred, bigotry, radicalism, and violence to grow and spread," the source explained.
Following the news of the couple's support for the Stop Hate For Profit campaign, the NAACP thanked them in a statement on Twitter.
"We are grateful for the leadership of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in recognizing the importance of solidarity in this moment," the organization wrote. "Your commitment to truth, justice, and equality are appreciated."
The Color of Change president also issued a statement about Meghan and Harry's support.
"I've appreciated the thoughtful conversations I've had with the Duke and Duchess. Even more, I appreciate that they are using their platform to reach out to key corporations and share the goals of the #StopHateForProfit campaign," Rashad Robinson shared.
At this time, the pair has yet to publicly comment on their stance with the initiative. However, they've been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement and civil rights issues.
Earlier this month, the former Suits actress gave a powerful commencement address during Immaculate Heart High School's virtual graduation ceremony.
"As we've all seen over the last week, what is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of L.A. has been absolutely devastating," she said.
"I wanted to say the right thing," she continued. "And I was really nervous that I wouldn't, or that it would get picked apart. And I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing. Because George Floyd's life mattered, and Breonna Taylor's life mattered, and Philando Castile's life mattered, and Tamir Rice's life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know. Stephon Clark. His life mattered."
Meghan explained how empowering and moving it is to see people "come together" during this time. "We are seeing people stand in solidarity. We are seeing communities come together and to uplift. And you are going to be part of this movement," she said.
Before signing off, she gave the graduates words of encouragement.
"You are going to use your voice in a stronger way than you've ever been able to. Because most of you are 18 or you're going to turn 18, so you're going to vote," she expressed. "You are going to have empathy for those who don't see the world through the same lens that you do because with as diverse, and vibrant and opened-minded as I know the teachings at Immaculate Heart are, I know you know that black lives matter."
She closed, "Please know that I am cheering you on all along the way," she concluded. "I'm exceptionally proud of you, and I'm wishing you a huge congratulations on today, the start of all the impact you're going to make in the world as the leaders that we all so deeply crave. Congratulations, ladies, and thank you in advance."