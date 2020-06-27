Ariana Grande Celebrates Her 27th Birthday With a Midsommar-Themed Party

What in carnation!
Ariana Grande celebrated her 27th birthday with her nearest and dearest on Friday. And it appeared the pop star's special day was one to remember.
Not only did she make her relationship with Dalton Gomez Instagram official, but she played dress up and enjoyed a Midsommar-themed party. Even though Ariana celebrated her 27th birthday at home, she turned it into a dreamy garden.
The "7 Rings" songstress was surrounded by bouquets of flowers. She even incorporated the theme into her wardrobe and makeup, as she channeled Florence Pugh's character in the film.
For the special occasion, the pop star donned a colossal flower crown that featured colorful petals. Along with her headpiece, she rocked fun and whimsical makeup. Enhancing her cat-eye and fluttery false lashes, she showed off dainty flowers that were drawn on her lids.
Makeup artist, Michael Anthony, was the mastermind behind the playful look.
"Bday Girl @arianagrande In custom lil flowery lashy situations," he wrote on Instagram. "You ARE a GIFT to the whole f--king WORLD!!"
Josh Liu styled her "bouncy pony" that kept her larger-than-life headpiece in place.
It's safe to say, the 27-year-old star has blossomed into a fashion and beauty icon (pun intended!).
On Friday night, the "Bloodline" singer took a moment to thank her followers for their love. "thanks for the birthday wishes," she simply wrote on Instagram. She later shared portraits of her celebration.
"my friends and i went with a midsommar theme because help me," she cheekily said.
This isn't the first time the singer has raved about the movie, which released last summer. Back in April, Ariana couldn't contain her excitement after she learned the May Queen gown—that Florence wears in the the movie, and was made of 10,000 silk flowers—was being auctioned.
"THE AMOUNT OF PPL THAT HAVE TEXTED ME ABOUT THIS," she wrote on Instagram and tagged Florence, according to People. "I'm crying / also I'm bidding as soon as possible."
The actress responded, "DO IT! Halloween will never be the same."
While Ariana didn't win the bidding war, she said she planned to have the iconic movie piece made anyway.