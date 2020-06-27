Khloe Kardashian Kicks Off Her 36th Birthday With "Sweet and Beautiful Messages"

Let's raise a glass to Khloe Kardashian!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday. And while it's still early in Los Angeles, where the Good American founder resides, she's already feeling the love from her fans and followers.

"Hi you guys!!!! It's barely 9 AM and I am flooded with so many sweet and beautiful messages," Khloe shared on Twitter. "I love you guys so much and I could not feel more loved! Thank you 1 million times thank you!! I love you ALL."

The reality TV star not only felt the love from her followers but her famous family members as well.

"Happy Birthday to the most beautiful soul! Thank you for always being so positive and thoughtful and caring towards everyone always," Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "You are so loyal and just care so much about everyone around you. Your light glows and I'm so proud to be your sister. I love you forever! Happy Birthday."