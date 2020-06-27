The Simpsons Will No Longer Have White Actors Voice Characters of Color

The Simpsons is making a change to its casting process.

On Friday, June 26, producers for the animated sitcom told E! News in a statement, "Moving forward, The Simpsons will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters."

Earlier this year, The Simpsons actor Hank Azaria, who is white, said he would no longer voice Apu following years of criticism surrounding the show's portrayal of the Indian-American convenience store owner.

Also on Friday, Family Guy writer and producer Mike Henry said he was parting way with his character on the animated Fox series. He tweeted, "It's been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role."