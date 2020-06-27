RichKids of Beverly Hills: Where Are They Now?

Dorothy Wang

Then: Dorothy Wang, daughter of Chinese real estate billionaire Roger Wang, was the de facto Queen Bee of the #RichKids of Beverly Hills squad. Wang was discovered by producers thanks to then 26-year-old's "funemployed" and "fabuluxe" life on social media.

During her time on #RichKids, Wang maintained an impressive Birkin collection, dabbled with idea of pursuing a career in real estate and experienced some romantic highs and lows. She also provided a plethora of one-liners and quippy remarks.

Now: Following her time on #RichKids, Wang pursued a variety of entrepreneurial projects, including a jewelry line, a champagne brand and more. Most recently, Wang launched a travel guide platform on her official website.

She continued her TV career as a season 2 star of E!'s Famously Single, a fashion correspondent for The Steve Harvey Show and a co-host for Facebook Watch's Fetch Me A Date.