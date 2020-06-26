Christina Aguilera Recalls Being Told to Change Her Name Because It Was "Too Ethnic"

The music industry can't change who Christina Aguilera is.
It's no secret that the musician has found huge success thanks to several hits like "Genie in the Bottle," "Beautiful" and "Fighter."
But in a new interview with Billboard, Christina is opening up about her journey in the industry and reflecting on those who may not have been completely supportive at the beginning.
"I remember when I was first coming up, there was a big debate around me on changing my last name because all the businessmen around me thought it was too long, too complicated, and too ethnic. ‘Christina Agee' was an option, but that clearly wasn't going to fly," Christina told the publication. "I was dead set against the idea and I wanted to represent who I really was. Being Latina, it is a part of my heritage and who I am."
The Grammy winner continued, "There was another time in my childhood when I was being asked to legally change my name to my stepfather's to be legally adopted and I was again dead set against it. I've been fighting for my last name my whole life."
Perhaps that's why Christina's first and only Spanish language album titled Mi Reflejo is so important to the singer.
According to Billboard, the album peaked at No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums and Latin Pop Albums charts. The project also earned her a Latin Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Album.
"It was a beautiful thing to experience success in different markets and have a diverse fan base that grew in appreciating who I am," Christina shared. "My message, as in all my music, stands for being fearless to explore who you are. It's never too late to open a new door. Although it's scary to dive into territory that isn't your first language, it still doesn't erase who I am and how I want to express myself in all aspects of what intrigues and inspires me."
Moving forward, Christina is hopeful that she can record another Latin music album. And yes, she's ready to get personal in the new songs.
"I am getting back to my roots and exploring who I am now as a grown woman who doesn't have to cover my own English material in Spanish, but as a woman who can draw from my own personal experiences and express that with honesty," she teased. "Having survived decades in this business, I am proud to tell the truth about what that means to me."