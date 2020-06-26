Taylor Swift Condemns 2020 Census for "Erasure of Transgender and Nonbinary People"

Referencing the June 15th Supreme Court ruling, Swift noted, "We had a really good step forward recently with the Supreme Court ruling based on discrimination, based on sex, but we still have so far to go in terms of equality and protections for LGBTQ people and people in the trans community."

She added, "The Equality Act has still not been passed and that needs to happen."

As the star continued, she raised the topic of the 2020 Census. "I got my Census the other day and there were two choices for gender. There was male and female and that erasure was so upsetting to me, the erasure of transgender and nonbinary people," she said during her message. "When you don't collect information on a group of people, that means that you have every excuse in the world not to support them. When you don't collect data on a community, that's a really, really brutal way of dismissing them."