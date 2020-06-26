WELCOME!

Shop Our Best Picks From Wayfair's Fourth of July Blowout

Save up to 70% on furniture, mattresses and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jun 26, 2020 7:52 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's nothing like a good Fourth of July sale, and Wayfair has a major one going on right now through July 5, offering up to 70% off. The clearance spans categories from outdoors to furniture, but has an emphasis on mattress deals from Beautyrest.

Below, shop our favorite finds from the sale including mattresses, Kelly Clarkson Home finds and much more.

Hanover Designer Rectangle Cat Bed

This end table doubles as an adorable cat bed with a scratch pad. Pick from two different colorways.

$115
$105
Wayfair

Nia Velvet Square Arm Sleeper in Dark Royal Blue Velvet

A sleeper sofa never looked so chic. Pick from six different velvet hues.

$510
$450
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Roberts Cotton Throw

We love this eclectic throw blanket with pom poms and tassels. It'll look so cute draped over your couch.

$120
$80
Wayfair

Nine Stars Stainless Steel Motion Sensor Trash Can

A trash can you have to touch to open is so 2019. This motion sensor one comes in a nice stainless steel to match the rest of your kitchen.

$73
$60
Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep Medium Memory Foam Mattress

Don't pass up this amazing deal on a memory foam mattress in a box. Enjoy 47% off this medium mattress now.

$300
$160
Wayfair

Parke Hall Tree with Shoe Storage

De-clutter your entryway with this jacket, bag and shoe storage solution. It has a cool industrial look.

$84
$76
Wayfair

Three-Piece Audrey Picture Frame Set

Create your own gallery wall with this chic hanging picture frame set. Reviewers are loving it.

$39
$35
Wayfair

Pennell Task Chair

Who says desk chairs need to be ugly? These comfy velvet ones come in 10 different colors.

$260
$170
Wayfair

Beautyrest Silver Medium Pillow Top Mattress and Box Spring

If you're not into the memory foam mattresses, opt for this medium pillow top one instead. It's made with a cooling technology.

$775
$610
Wayfair

Lulu Deluxe Wicker End Table Pet Bed

This pet crate is artfully disguised as a wicker end table. It can hold a cat or dog and also comes in an espresso brown.

$193
$138
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Corsair Solid Wood Pedestal End Table

This cute end table is a great deal at 41% off. It's made of solid rubberwood for the perfect French country look.

$218
$128
Wayfair

Light Candle Style Traditional Chandelier

This stunning French country chandelier will be the focal point of whatever room you hang it in. The metal resembles wood thanks to its unique finish.

$285
$215
Wayfair

Marion Console Table

How stunning is this whitewashed wood console table? It has two super practical outlets and two USB ports.

$1,100
$490
Wayfair

Next, check out the best Fourth of July sales from A to Z.

