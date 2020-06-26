The MixtapE! Presents Billy Porter, Shea Diamond and More New Music Musts

Related : Billy Porter Praises "Pose" for Portraying LGBT Families

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Another week down, music lovers. And with it comes the end of another month. As we prepare to say goodbye to June, it means Pride celebrations will begin winding down, as well. With that in mind, we did things a bit differently around here this week. You'll notice that the artists featured below all have a connection to the LGBTQ community. Each of them are making wildly different music, all of it worthy of your time.