Amanda Seales Says The 2020 BET Awards Will Be “Escapism Without Avoidance”

Amanda Seales is ready to host the 2020 BET Awards.

During an interview with Erin Lim for E!'s The Rundown, the comedian promised that this year's show, which takes place on Sunday, June 28, will be an unforgettable night and a "good time" for viewers.

"What you can expect from the show this year is innovation," Seales told Lim exclusively. "You can expect the same level of celebration of Black music and Black artistry. You can expect nuance and an awareness of what's going on in the world. But really it's about escapism without avoidance."

The Real co-host also noted that the show will address the Black Lives Matter movement "throughout" the broadcast.

"We would be a ridiculous Black show if we did not honor the Black Lives Matter movement, and if we didn't honor it several times throughout," she continued. "If I'm hosting it, it's going to be Black everything."