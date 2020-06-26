WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
PrideRacial JusticeFeel GoodE! Turns 30Justin Bieber
Exclusive

Is 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Star Larissa Jealous of Colt's New Girlfriend?

Exclusive! Larissa has big plans for Colt and his new girlfriend on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
By Chris Harnick Jun 26, 2020 7:00 PMTags
TVReality TVEntertainment90 Day Fiancé
photos
90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

"I feel like if I tell her what is coming, maybe she can avoid the situation that I was, you know?" she says.

But is this all out of the goodness of her own heart? That's what Hannah—and viewers want to know.

Colt met Jess, an au pair, online. The two met in person in Las Vegas before Colt traveled to Chicago for a weekend with her and her friends. Later this season, Jess invites Colt to Brazil to get to know her family. However, Colt is keeping the relationship a secret from mom Debbie because of how tumultuous his relationship with Larissa was.

Colt and Larissa weren't even married before their relationship turned rocky. After numerous arrests and calls to the police, the couple divorced. They hadn't been married for a year.

These days, Larissa is single after breaking up with Eric (viewers saw them together at a reunion), and now she's trying to get her life in order and live the American dream, cosmetic surgeries and all.

Get up to speed with the other 90 Day couples in the new season below.

Trending Stories

1

The Office Boss Removes Blackface Scene From Reruns & Streams

2

Why Katherine Schwarzenegger's Laugh Initially Concerned Chris Pratt

3

Taylor Swift Condemns Census for "Erasure" of Transgender People

TLC
Paul and Karine

Paul finally got Karine a green card and they made the move from Brazil to the United States. Karine is willing to take the leap and leave home, but worries that Paul might not be able to find a good job and help provide for their baby Pierre.

TLC
Kalani and Asuelu

With two kids under two, life is crazy for this couple. As they struggle to get on the same page, Kalani's family worries that Asuelu isn't doing the best job of supporting her and their children. Aseulu's home-sickness leads Kalani and Asuelu to make plans to reconnect with some of Asuelu's family members, but things take a turn as more family issues bubble up.

TLC
Tania and Syngin

Fresh off their wedding, it's time for life changes. A move to a new state is put off after Tania is in a car accident, but they get out of her mom's shed and into a place of their own. Moving out means paying rent, and Tania's injury prevents her from working, so the pressure is all on Syngin to find a job.Back in South Africa, Syngin's brother is sick, so he returns home for a visit, and a reluctant Tania tags along. Disagreement after disagreement has Syngin questioning whether he should stay home.

TLC
Elizabeth and Andrei

After the birth of baby Eleanor, Elizabeth returns to work and Andrei adjusts to life as a stay-at-home dad. Andrei decides it's time to return home to Moldova for a visit for a second wedding for his family to attend and Elizabeth's family is invited along. The family is taken by surprise, especially when they find out that Andrei expects Elizabeth's father to pay for the trip. Tensions rise, naturally, and Elizabeth's family uncovers a secret from Andrei's past that makes her reluctant to follow through with the ceremony.

TLC
Colt

Divorced from Larissa, Colt is back in the dating world and he's fallen for another Brazilian woman named Jess. He's been traveling to Chicago to spend more time with Jess and she invites him to Brazil to get to know her family. But Colt has been keeping the relationship a secret from mom Debbie and is worried how she'll take the news.

TLC
Larissa

Now divorced from Colt and split from Eric, Larissa is single and ready to enjoy life in America, including more cosmetic surgeries. But single life doesn't always agree with her...

TLC
Angela and Michael

They've been on Before the 90 Days and then 90 Day proper and here they are on Happily Ever After? now. Michael's K-1 visa was denied, so now Angela has to decide if she can abandon her dream of an American wedding and get hitched in Nigeria to try and get him to the States. Michael's family worries Angela isn't a suitable wife and Angela learns news about her fertility.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

Trending Stories

1

The Office Boss Removes Blackface Scene From Reruns & Streams

2

Why Katherine Schwarzenegger's Laugh Initially Concerned Chris Pratt

3

Taylor Swift Condemns Census for "Erasure" of Transgender People

4

Margot Robbie Starring in Female-Led Pirates of the Caribbean

5

Alia Shawkat Sets the Record Straight on Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors