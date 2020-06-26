Every Time Lord Scott Disick Proved He Was Royalty on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.
A wise man once said, "Whether it's Lord Disick, Sir Disick, Count Disick—becoming royal is really going to get the respect that I deserve...I need to be walking around like royalty."
Who's the wise man, you ask? The one and only Scott Disick, otherwise known as Lord Disick.
During a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians titled, "The Royal Treatment," Scott took a trip to London and realized that he was born to be a Lord. So, as one does, Scott discovered how to buy royal title thanks to a quick Google search and went through with a ceremony to officially be dubbed Lord Disick.
"I'm feeling royal," Scott said during the KUWTK episode. "This whole being knighted ceremony to becoming a Lord is pretty amazing. I don't really know what's going on. I'm loving it. This is fantastic."
And that was only the beginning of what would be a whirlwind of an adventure with Scott's alter ego on the hit E! show.
From having tea parties with members of the Kar-Jenner clan and donning the most sophisticated looks to teaming up with his partner in crime Khloe Kardashian and flying a British butler to help him with a royal-themed party, the 37-year-old reality TV star has given us some memorable moments throughout the years.
"It's finally time for other people to appreciate the Lord," Scott said during an episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. "The Lord is here!"
In honor of E!'s 30th anniversary this month, it's time we took a trip down memory lane with our favorite royal.
Now, without further ado, relive the most lordly moments from Scott on Keeping Up With the Kardashians throughout the years!