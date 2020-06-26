WELCOME!

Every Time Lord Scott Disick Proved He Was Royalty on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Relive every time Lord Scott Disick proved he was royalty on KUWTK in honor of E! turning 30 this year
This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

A wise man once said, "Whether it's Lord Disick, Sir Disick, Count Disick—becoming royal is really going to get the respect that I deserve...I need to be walking around like royalty." 

Who's the wise man, you ask? The one and only Scott Disick, otherwise known as Lord Disick

During a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians titled, "The Royal Treatment," Scott took a trip to London and realized that he was born to be a Lord. So, as one does, Scott discovered how to buy royal title thanks to a quick Google search and went through with a ceremony to officially be dubbed Lord Disick. 

"I'm feeling royal," Scott said during the KUWTK episode. "This whole being knighted ceremony to becoming a Lord is pretty amazing. I don't really know what's going on. I'm loving it. This is fantastic." 

photos
E! Turns 30: Celebrate With These Fun Facts

And that was only the beginning of what would be a whirlwind of an adventure with Scott's alter ego on the hit E! show.

From having tea parties with members of the Kar-Jenner clan and donning the most sophisticated looks to teaming up with his partner in crime Khloe Kardashian and flying a British butler to help him with a royal-themed party, the 37-year-old reality TV star has given us some memorable moments throughout the years.

"It's finally time for other people to appreciate the Lord," Scott said during an episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. "The Lord is here!" 

In honor of E!'s 30th anniversary this month, it's time we took a trip down memory lane with our favorite royal. 

Now, without further ado, relive the most lordly moments from Scott on Keeping Up With the Kardashians throughout the years! 

E!
The Lord Always Makes a Comeback

While Lord Disick might have been on hiatus in recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes, he channeled his inner royal for a fun cause. In 2018, Scott and Khloe teamed up again to prank their favorite victim, the one and only Kris Jenner.

Watch the two "art shame" and prank Kris on KUWTK

E!
The Comeback Is Always Glorious

And when he makes a comeback, it's bound to be glorious. Just look at Scott and MJ serving royal realness. Those shades? That coat? That strut? It's classic Lord Disick.  

A "Lord" Is Born

Remember when we first met Lord Disick? Who could forget the day? The wise Lord Disick once said, "I'm a big star. I don't need to be dealing with you peasants." And in that iconique fashion ensemble, we don't blame him.

 

Throwing Shade Like a True Lord

Lord Disick once said, "It's a small price to pay, to look perfect." So, don't mess with the Lord because he'll bite back. He can easily diss those who diss him back.

 

The Bigger the Throne, the Better

Do you mind if the Lord sits on his throne? He would fit right in with the Royal Family if you ask us. 

Planning for a Private Jet

But his throne is only the start of his empire... in addition to buying a helicopter in earlier seasons of the hit E! show, Lord Disick also looked into buying a private jet with his then-girlfriend Kourtney. Because why not? 

Dream Big like Lord Disick

Whether or not his dream to own a jet is down to earth doesn't matter to the Lord. He's only after one thing: being "ultra-rich." 

Whatever Lord Disick Says, Goes

While Kourtney wasn't on board with his jet dreams, Lord Disick seems to get the last word. 

When Inspiration Hits the Lord

You can't blame Lord Disick for having the highest expectations for himself and royal status. 

No One Can Do a Tuxedo like Lord Disick

When it comes to fashion, Lord Disick reigns above them all. Only he can pull off wearing something that is halfway between a bathrobe and a tuxedo.

Lord Disick Is the King of Effortless Chic

The elements seem to work perfectly around the Lord's every movement. Can he part water too?

Lord Disick Feelin' Himself

How was Scott feeling yesterday? Royal. And today? Royal. What about tomorrow? Take a guess...

"Nice to Meet You, I'm Lord Disick"

He's Lord Disick. So why hide it? He's got to make his title known when it comes to introductions. 

The Lord Channels His Inner Peasant

Talk about first world problems...

The Lord Knows His Lordly Status

Once you reach Lord Disick status, who has time for everyday matters?

Welcome to Lord Disick's Jungle

The animals, birds and bees seem to just flock to Lord Disick. Move over, Tiger King. 

Words to Live By

It's quite simple really, according to Lord Disick: the harder you work, the bigger the pay day.

The Lord Dresses to Impress

After all, the Lord once said, "People who say 'real men don't wear pink' obviously don't know any real men."

What Can't Lord Disick Do?

Lord Disick didn't buy a piano because he was trying to be Ludwig van Beethoven. In fact, he "didn't buy the piano to play it, I bought it because it looks nice." 

 

E!
The Lord is #1 Dog Dad

But at the end of the day, after many episodes and many years later, Lord Disick is all warm and fuzzy on the inside. Just look at how proud he is of his best furry bud. 

