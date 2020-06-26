WELCOME!

"Pop, Lock & Drop It" Rapper Huey Dead at 32 After Fatal Shooting

Huey, the rapper who rose to fame with the hit single "Pop, Lock & Drop It" in the 2000s, has died.
Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

The late rapper rose to fame with the now classic 2000s song, which went on to amass major success in 2007 and spent 23 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, peaking at number six and popularizing a related dance. 

Huey released two studio albums in his career—his debut, Notebook Paper, which peaked at 26 on the Billboard 200, and Redemption, his second and final album, released in 2010. He also released mixtapes in 2011 and 2014. 

Reacting to the news on social media, fans paid tribute to Huey by reminiscing about his beloved song. 

"R.i.p to huey," one tweet read. "'Pop, lock and drop it' was part of my childhood."

