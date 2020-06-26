WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
PrideRacial JusticeFeel GoodE! Turns 30CFDA Awards

Kourtney Kardashian Narrowly Avoids Flashing Fans With a Perfectly Placed Emoji

By Brett Malec Jun 26, 2020 4:22 PMTags
Kourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsWardrobe MalfunctionCelebritiesInstagram
RETURNS SEPTEMBER
Related: Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Recreate "KUWTK" Scenes

No wardrobe malfunctions to see hear!

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram Thursday while cooking in the kitchen to share a silly snapshot of her left leg stretched out on top of a counter. The pants-less Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned just an oversized black Disney T-shirt that appeared to lift up a little too high during her stretch. Kourt avoided flashing her underwear to fans with a perfectly placed black heart emoji in her IG story.

"What's cookin'," the mother of three captioned the silly pic.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Bikini Photos
Instagram

Kourtney's social media has been a source of silly antics and family fun the past week.

Just the other day, the POOSH founder treated fans to a reenactment of an iconic KUWTK scene with TikTok star Addison Rae. The two recreated a season 15 moment when Kourt told Larsa Pippen about taking hormone shots in preparation to freeze her eggs.

Kourtney has also been sharing lots of pics of her family's recent trip to Wyoming to celebrate North West's birthday. She shared multiple "Wild Wild West" images and one especially precious photo of son Reign Disick.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Justin Bieber Files $20 Million Lawsuit Against Assault Accusers

2

Robert Hartwell Buys Home Built By Slaves, Vows to "Fill It With Love"

3

What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for June 27-28

4

Every Time Lord Scott Disick Proved He Was Royalty on KUWTK

5

G-Eazy Releases Song With Ashley Benson Amid Romance Rumors