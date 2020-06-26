Kanye West Partners With Gap for New Yeezy Line

Excited to share the news, the Grammy winner took to Twitter to debut the new YEEZY Gap Line logo, which is a reimagined take on Gap's iconic navy square featuring the letters "YZY" in the brand's famous white lettering.

"YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP," he captioned the tweet, adding the hashtag, "#WESTDAYEVER."

Kim Kardashian also chimed in with a tweet of her own, writing, "If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver."