WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
PrideRacial JusticeFeel GoodE! Turns 30CFDA Awards

Shop Star Spangled Americana Style for the Fourth of July

Check out the perfect Independence Day looks from Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jun 26, 2020 2:01 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoesShoppingDaily DealsShop Fashion
E-Comm: Red White & Blue Star Spangled StyleE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, but don't worry because there's still time to order a festive star-spangled outfit. We've found the cutest, most comfortable Americana gear from tanks to shoes in red, white and blue.

Shop these finds from Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and more below for the perfect Instagram pic on Independence Day.

read
The Cutest Instagram-Ready Beach Towels

Trending Stories

1

Emma Roberts Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Garrett Hedlund

2

The Naked Truth About Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally's Love Story

3

BTS Drops "Stay Gold" Video and It's Guaranteed to Boost Your Mood

Up next, make a splash in Khloe Kardashian's new Good American swimwear and check out these best water bottles.

Trending Stories

1

Justin Bieber Files $20 Million Lawsuit Against Assault Accusers

2

The Naked Truth About Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally's Love Story

3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Should Rethink Itself In Season 8

4

Emma Roberts Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Garrett Hedlund

5

Kanye West Partners With Gap for New Yeezy Line