Zac Efron Makes Pasta and Encounters a "Community Fart Bag" in Down to Earth Trailer

Zac Efron is a man on a mission. The Hollywood heartthrob packed his bags and traveled the world with wellness expert Darin Olien for Netflix's Down to Earth with Zac Efron, all in an effort to learn about sustainable ways to live.

"We are traveling around the world to find some new perspectives on some very old problems," Efron says in the trailer for his new series, seen below. "Food, water and energy are all the main staples of modern life."

In his quest to discover what it means to make a difference in sustainability, Efron traveled to France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia and Iquitos.