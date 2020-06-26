Watch Demi Lovato Slay The Hilarious Google-Translated Version of "Sorry Not Sorry" With Jimmy Fallon

Related : Where Demi Lovato Gets Her Fierce Confidence

Is there anything Demi Lovato can't do?

During Thursday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the "I Love Me" singer joined host Jimmy Fallon for a virtual round of "Google Translate Songs," where both parties were tasked with performing the translated versions of popular songs, including her own hit "Sorry Not Sorry."

Kicking things off, Lovato sang "Walking On Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves, which was hilariously translated to "Now Mom's in the Sun Now." Starting at the beginning, she followed along to the incorrectly translated lyrics, singing, "There was a time that bees loved me and thought I could grind / And I will not for you to the sun with a door / I will congratulate you on grasping email / I cannot wait to write on you when you finally move."

Moving along to the famous chorus, she continued, "Now mom's in the sun now, water / Now mom's in the sun, water / Now mom's in the sun now, water / A quality's poor!"