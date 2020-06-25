Kentucky Derby Will Allow Fans to Attend Rescheduled Race in September

Grab your finest hat and a matching mask, because the 2020 Kentucky Derby will now allow spectators.

Churchill Downs announced the decision Thursday and said "strict guidelines" would be implemented in response to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. After the outbreak forced its postponement in May, this year's "Run for the Roses" will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

"Our team is deeply committed to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever, and we will take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of all who attend and participate in the Derby," Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery said in a statement.

In order to further curb the spread of COVID-19, Churchill Downs said it worked with state and local officials, as well as public health experts to establish a "multitude of precautionary measures" to "keep our customers, employees and communities as safe as we responsibly can."